FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks to do periodic legal audit of loans above 50 mln rupees: cbank
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Indian banks to do periodic legal audit of loans above 50 mln rupees: cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has asked all banks to conduct periodic legal audit of all loans above 50 million rupees ($875.66 million) and re-verification of all title deeds, until the loan is fully repaid.

The central bank has asked all banks to furnish quarterly reviews to the audit panel on an ongoing basis, which covers all aspects of the loan including the course of action from banks to safeguard against deficiencies, it said in a notification on Friday.

The RBI’s circular comes in the wake of rising non-performing loans even as economic growth languishes near a decade low. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.