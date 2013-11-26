FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank: fresh loans to medium enterprises to be priority sector advance
November 26, 2013 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank: fresh loans to medium enterprises to be priority sector advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday allowed banks to treat loans given to medium manufacturing enterprises after Nov. 13 as priority sector advance, in its efforts to provide enhanced liquidity support to the medium and small enterprises.

The RBI also allowed incremental bank loans to medium services enterprises extended after Nov. 13 to up to 100 million rupees and raised the loan limit given to micro and small service enterprises to 100 million rupees from 50 million rupees that will be treated as priority sector advance.

This facility will remain open till March 31, 2014.

Under priority sector advance, most banks have to lend 40 percent of their loans to agriculture, micro and small enterprises, poor people for housing, students for education and other low income groups and weaker sectors. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

