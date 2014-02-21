FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks' loans up 14.8 pct y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 7-cbank
February 21, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Indian banks' loans up 14.8 pct y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 7-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 14.8 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 7 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 593.1 billion rupees ($9.53 billion) to 58.52 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 7. Non-food credit rose 603.7 billion rupees to 57.41 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 10.7 billion rupees to 1.11 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 464.9 billion rupees to 75.99 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 7. ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

