FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks' deposits, loans fall in two weeks to May 17
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Indian banks' deposits, loans fall in two weeks to May 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ deposits and advances fell marginally in the two weeks to May 17, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

As of May 17, deposits at Indian banks stood at 68.74 trillion rupees ($1.2 trillion), down 0.1 percent from two weeks ago. On a year-on-year basis, it is up 13.4 percent, the central bank’s data showed.

Banks’ advances fell 0.2 percent in the two weeks to May 17 to 53.30 trillion rupees. On a year-on-year basis, advances grew 14.6 percent.

In the same period last year, deposits were at 60.63 trillion rupees, while credit was at 46.50 trillion rupees.

$1=56.3 rupees Reporting by Shamik Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.