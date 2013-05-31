FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks' loan growth to industry slows in April vs year ago-RBI
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Indian banks' loan growth to industry slows in April vs year ago-RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loan growth to industries slowed in April from a year earlier, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, reflecting the lack of investment pick-up in an economy growing at the slowest pace in a decade.

The credit growth to industry was 15.5 percent year-on-year in April compared with 19.9 percent year ago, the RBI data showed.

Deceleration in credit growth was across most industries barring segments like food-processing, wood, cement, chemicals, infrastructure, paper, glass, textiles and leather, the RBI said.

Credit to agriculture increased by 10.5 percent in April 2013, versus 14.1 percent in April 2012 and to services sector, the loan growth was 11.6 percent compared with 15.0 percent in April 2012. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.