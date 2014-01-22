FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank to release macroeconomic report on Jan 28
January 22, 2014

India cbank to release macroeconomic report on Jan 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - India’s central bank will release its report on macroeconomic and monetary developments for the October-December quarter along with the monetary policy review on Jan. 28, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is a departure from its previous practice of releasing the macroeconomic report one day prior to the quarterly monetary policy review.

The report will be released at 11 am (5.30 am GMT), the central bank said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

