India's Nov 16 money supply up 13.2 pct y-o-y - cbank
November 29, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

India's Nov 16 money supply up 13.2 pct y-o-y - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annual 13.2 percent in the two weeks to
Nov. 16, compared with a 15.5 percent growth a year earlier, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
    Money supply was 79,650.6 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as
of Nov. 16, compared with 79,476.2 billion rupees on Nov. 2, the
central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 4.6 percent in
the week to Nov. 23, compared with 14.0 percent a year earlier. 
    It also said currency in circulation grew 12.9 percent
year-on-year in the week to Nov. 23, compared with 12.7 percent
a year earlier.  
 ($1 = 55.1 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

