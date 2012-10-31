FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Oct 19 money supply up 13.1 pct y-o-y - cbank
October 31, 2012

India's Oct 19 money supply up 13.1 pct y-o-y - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annual 13.1 percent in the two weeks to
Oct. 19, compared with a 14.9 percent growth a year earlier, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
    Money supply was 79,003.1 billion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as
of Oct. 19, compared with 79,118.8 billion rupees on Oct. 5, the
central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 4.7 percent in
the week to Oct. 26, compared with 11.1 percent a year earlier. 
    It also said currency in circulation grew 10.4 percent
year-on-year in the week to Oct. 26, compared with 15.8 percent
a year earlier.  
 ($1 = 53.4 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

