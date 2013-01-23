FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jan 11 money supply up 12.9 pct y-o-y - cbank
January 23, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

India's Jan 11 money supply up 12.9 pct y-o-y - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annualised 12.9 percent in the two weeks to
Jan. 11, compared with 15.7 percent growth a year earlier, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
    Money supply was 81,115.7 billion rupees ($1.51 trillion) as
of Jan. 11, compared with 80,319.2 billion rupees on Dec. 28,
the central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 2 percent in
the week to Jan. 18, compared with 12.7 percent a year earlier.
    It also said currency in circulation grew 11.8 percent
year-on-year in the week to Jan. 18, compared with 12.1 percent
a year ago.
 ($1 = 53.7 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

