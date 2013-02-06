FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jan 25 money supply up 12.7 pct y-o-y - cbank
February 6, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 5 years

India's Jan 25 money supply up 12.7 pct y-o-y - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annualised 12.7 percent in the two weeks to
Jan. 25, compared with 14.8 percent growth a year earlier, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
    Money supply was 81 trillion rupees ($1.52 trillion) as of
Jan. 25, compared with 81.12 trillion rupees on Jan. 11, the
central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 6.2 percent in
the week to Feb. 1, compared with 11.0 percent a year earlier.
    It also said currency in circulation grew 10.9 percent
year-on-year in the week to Feb. 1, compared with 12.0 percent a
year ago.
   ($1 = 53.1250 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

