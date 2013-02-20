FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India's Feb 8 money supply up 12.7 pct y-o-y - cbank
February 20, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-India's Feb 8 money supply up 12.7 pct y-o-y - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)
    MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annualised 12.7 percent in the two weeks to
Feb. 8, compared with 14.4 percent a year earlier, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Wednesday.
    Money supply was 81.6 trillion rupees ($1.51 trillion) as of
Feb. 8, compared with 81 trillion rupees on Jan. 25, the central
bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 3.2 percent in
the week to Feb. 15, compared with 11.1 percent a year earlier.
    It also said currency in circulation grew 11.1 percent
year-on-year in the week to Feb. 15, compared with 12 percent a
year earlier.
   ($1 = 54.1 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

