India's Feb 22 money supply up 12.4 pct y-o-y - cbank
March 6, 2013 / 9:42 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annualised 12.4 percent in the two weeks to
Feb. 22, compared with 13.9 percent a year earlier, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Wednesday.
    Money supply was 81.53 trillion rupees ($1.49 trillion) as
of Feb. 22, compared with 81.6 trillion rupees on Feb. 8, the
central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 2.9 percent in
the week to March 1, compared with 11.6 percent a year earlier.
    It also said currency in circulation grew 10.3 percent
year-on-year in the week to March 1, compared with 11.7 percent
a year earlier.
($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

