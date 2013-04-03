FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2013 / 9:42 AM / in 4 years

India's March 22 money supply up 13.6 pct y-o-y - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - India’s M3 money supply rose an annualised 13.6 percent in the two weeks to March 22, compared with 13.2 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 83.59 trillion rupees ($1.54 trillion) as of March 22, compared with 82.62 trillion rupees on March 8, the central bank data showed.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money rose 8.4 percent in the week to March 29, compared with 4.3 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in the week to March 29, compared with 12.6 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

