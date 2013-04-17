FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's April 5 money supply up 12.4 pct y-o-y - cbank
April 17, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

India's April 5 money supply up 12.4 pct y-o-y - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - India’s M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.4 percent in the two weeks to April 5, compared with 14.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 85.06 trillion rupees ($1.57 trillion) as of April 5, compared with 83.59 trillion rupees on March 22, the central bank data showed.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money rose 9 percent in the week to April 12, compared with 4.3 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 10.7 percent year-on-year in the week to April 12, compared with 12.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

