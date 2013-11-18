FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank to offer 50 bln rupees liquidity support to micro and small firms
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank to offer 50 bln rupees liquidity support to micro and small firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India’s central bank said it would offer 50 billion rupees ($790.39 million) to Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) as liquidity support for micro and small enterprises for refinancing needs.

The refinance will be available against receivables, including export receivables, outstanding from Nov. 14 onwards, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

This facility will be available at the 14-day term repo rate for a period of 90 days, the RBI said, adding the drawal can also be rolled over at the end of the 90-day period.

The facility will be available for a period of one year. ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.