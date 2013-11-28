FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank: Non-bank fin cos can increase stakes in insurance JVs
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank: Non-bank fin cos can increase stakes in insurance JVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said non-banking finance companies can invest more than 50 percent of their total equity in insurance joint ventures with banks, according to a statement on Thursday.

Although the RBI does not directly supervise the NBFC sector, its support is considered important for banks participating in these insurance joint ventures.

Currently, NBFCs are not allowed to invest more than 50 percent of their group equity in insurance joint venture with a bank.

For full statement, double click: link.reuters.com/nyp94v (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.