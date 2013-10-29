FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank: dlr window for oil firms remains open, taper to be gradual
October 29, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank: dlr window for oil firms remains open, taper to be gradual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar swap window for India’s state-run oil companies remains open and tapering will be in a calibrated manner, central bank chief Raghuram Rajan reiterated at a post-policy press conference on Tuesday.

The central bank earlier in the day raised the key repo rate by 25 basis points and cut the marginal standing facility rate by an equal amount, in line with the market and analysts’ expectations.

Rajan also said the central bank is currently providing “fair amount of liquidity” to the market, when asked if they were looking to remove the cap on the amount of funds banks can borrow from the RBI through the repo window. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

