India cbank deputy Khan: oil payments to Iran to be staggered

KOLKATA, India, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India will make staggered payments to Iran for oil imports and is still waiting for a recommendation from Iranian central bank authorities on the mode of payment, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Thursday.

Khan added India did not have much in payments left to be made to Iran, and declined to be pinned down to a specific figure.

“Not much is going to be paid,” Khan told reporters on the sidelines of the central bank’s board meeting in the eastern city of Kolkata.

“It is not going to happen immediately, it will happen in a staggered manner,” he added.

The central bank deputy added it was not certain whether the Halkbank route to pay Iran had opened.

A senior official at Turkey’s state-run Halkbank on Wednesday said it can only resume processing Indian oil payments to Iran once Western sanctions are officially lifted following an interim deal in Geneva last month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sujoy Dhar; Editing by Rafael Nam)