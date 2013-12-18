FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief says net oil swap repayments less than $7 bln
December 18, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief says net oil swap repayments less than $7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - India’s state-run oil refiners have net repayment liabilities of less than $7 billion for their swap arrangements with the central bank, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday in a conference call with research analysts.

He said the total amount of oil swap agreements the RBI entered into with refiners to provide them with dollars was under $12 billion since their introduction on Aug. 28.

Separately, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said the government’s 500 billion rupees ($8 billion) debt switch to increase its maturity profile of bonds would not be disruptive to the markets and may be with insurance companies, which typically buy longer-tenor bonds. ($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

