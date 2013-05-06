Wrong to assume OMO preferred tool to manage liquidity-India cbank chief

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday the central bank’s open market operations (OMOs) were not the preferred tool to inject liquidity, but all options will be used to actively manage the cash situation.

In a teleconference with analysts, he said the central bank is in talks with the government to auction its cash balances to commercial banks. However, such a move will only alter the cost situation for banks to access liquidity, and not the liquidity situation, he said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)