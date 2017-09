MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India’s central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 22.

The Reserve Bank of India said it would buy 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 7.16 percent 2023 bonds and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah)