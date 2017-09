MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve of India imposed penalties in the range of 5 million rupees to 20 million rupees on six Indian banks for violation of client identification rules.

The banks are Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra , Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)