FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 234.62 bln rupees - cbank
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 234.62 bln rupees - cbank

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
06/03****                234.62
05/03****                298.12
04/03****                214.87
03/03****                213.73
01/03****                266.22
28/02****                383.02
26/02****                358.32
25/02****                365.82
24/02****                382.24 
22/02****                452.50
21/02****                419.14
20/02****                385.50
18/02****                458.51
17/02****                445.54
15/02****                422.49
14/02****                465.49
13/02****                520.49
12/02****                512.81
11/02****             500.27
10/02****             500.20
08/02****             489.29
07/02****                418.92
06/02***                 428.54
05/02***                 341.26
04/02***                 333.56
03/02***                 401.66
01/02***                 330.16
31/01***               401.16
30/01***               449.66
29/01**               499.49
28/01*                 460.69
27/01*                   436.26
25/01*                   442.39
24/01*                   315.34
23/01^                   402.09
22/01^                   439.40
21/01^                   364.07
20/01^                   491.67
18/01^                   390.45
17/01^                   437.26
16/01^                   487.51
15/01^                   487.51
13/01^                   486.16  
11/01@                   410.66
10/01@                   426.61
09/01@                   447.47
08/01@                   449.98
07/01@                   425.11    
06/01@                   340.65
04/01@                   207.60    
03/01@                   197.95    
02/01@                   246.15
01/01#                   472.40
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
    **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
    *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
    ** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent 
    * - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
    ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent.
    @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent.   
    Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table
published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13.
    # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.