TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 524.42 bln rupees-cbank

March 21 (Reuters) - Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 20/03***** 524.42 19/03@ 516.12 18/03***** 517.51 14/03***** 300.94 13/03***** 431.39 12/03***** 429.97 11/03****** 356.64 10/03***** 421.81 08/03***** 428.85 07/03***** 325.79 06/03**** 234.62 05/03**** 298.12 04/03**** 214.87 03/03**** 213.73 01/03**** 266.22 28/02**** 383.02 26/02**** 358.32 25/02**** 365.82 24/02**** 382.24 22/02**** 452.50 21/02**** 419.14 20/02**** 385.50 18/02**** 458.51 17/02**** 445.54 15/02**** 422.49 14/02**** 465.49 13/02**** 520.49 12/02**** 512.81 11/02**** 500.27 10/02**** 500.20 08/02**** 489.29 07/02**** 418.92 06/02*** 428.54 05/02*** 341.26 04/02*** 333.56 03/02*** 401.66 01/02*** 330.16 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)