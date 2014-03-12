FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 356.64 bln rupees - cbank
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 356.64 bln rupees - cbank

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
11/03******              356.64
10/03*****               421.81
08/03*****               428.85
07/03*****               325.79 
06/03****                234.62
05/03****                298.12
04/03****                214.87
03/03****                213.73
01/03****                266.22
28/02****                383.02
26/02****                358.32
25/02****                365.82
24/02****                382.24 
22/02****                452.50
21/02****                419.14
20/02****                385.50
18/02****                458.51
17/02****                445.54
15/02****                422.49
14/02****                465.49
13/02****                520.49
12/02****                512.81
11/02****             500.27
10/02****             500.20
08/02****             489.29
07/02****                418.92
06/02***                 428.54
05/02***                 341.26
04/02***                 333.56
03/02***                 401.66
01/02***                 330.16
31/01***               401.16
30/01***               449.66
29/01**               499.49
28/01*                 460.69
27/01*                   436.26
25/01*                   442.39
24/01*                   315.34
23/01^                   402.09
22/01^                   439.40
21/01^                   364.07
20/01^                   491.67
18/01^                   390.45
17/01^                   437.26
16/01^                   487.51
15/01^                   487.51
13/01^                   486.16  
11/01@                   410.66
10/01@                   426.61
09/01@                   447.47
08/01@                   449.98
07/01@                   425.11    
06/01@                   340.65
04/01@                   207.60    
03/01@                   197.95    
02/01@                   246.15
01/01#                   472.40
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
   ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small
and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
   ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
    **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
    *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
    ** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent 
    * - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
    ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent.
    @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent.   
    Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table
published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13.
    # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.