FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank chief: Appropriate to keep repo rate above inflation rate
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

India cbank chief: Appropriate to keep repo rate above inflation rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said it is appropriate to keep the policy rate slightly above inflation rate, justifying the central bank’s move to keep the repo rate on hold.

Subbarao, addressing a post-policy press conference, said the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut was aimed at keeping the liquidity deficit in check so that the credit flow to productive sectors was not restricted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the RBI held its key interest rate at 8 percent, but cut the CRR by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.