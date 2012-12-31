FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids at 1.57 trln rupees
#Financials
December 31, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids at 1.57 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 49 bids
for 1.57 trillion rupees ($28.6 billion) at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system.
        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 31/12@       49       1,565.45    49    1,565.45       8.00
 28/12@       30         614.30    30      614.30       8.00
 28/12        42         798.50    42      798.50       8.00
 27/12        45       1,309.80    45    1,309.80       8.00
 26/12        42       1,355.35    42    1,355.35       8.00
 24/12        45       1,503.90    45    1,503.90       8.00
 21/12        49       1,632.25    49    1,632.25       8.00 
 20/12        47       1,701.40    47    1,701.40       8.00 
 19/12        48       1,646.15    48    1,646.15       8.00 
 18/12        43       1,517.70    43    1,517.70       8.00  
 17/12        41       1,463.00    41    1,463.00       8.00  
 14/12@       33         654.40    33      654.40       8.00
 14/12        34         644.45    34      644.45       8.00  
 13/12        27         811.55    27      811.55       8.00
 12/12        22         733.35    22      733.35       8.00
 11/12        25         828.05    25      828.05       8.00
 10/12        29         907.90    29      907.90       8.00
 07/12        35       1,028.20    35    1,028.20       8.00  
 06/12        27         732.05    27      732.05       8.00
 05/12        32         796.25    32      796.25       8.00
 04/12        37         944.15    37      944.15       8.00
 03/12        41       1,133.90    41    1,133.90       8.00
 30/11@       25         321.25    25      321.25       8.00
 30/11        34         548.00    34      548.00       8.00
 29/11        39       1,018.80    39    1,018.80       8.00
 27/11        37       1,064.55    37    1,064.55       8.00
 26/11        41       1,107.10    41    1,107.10       8.00
 23/11        42       1,188.90    42    1,188.90       8.00
 22/11        42       1,240.40    42    1,240.40       8.00
 21/11        39       1,069.70    39    1,069.70       8.00
 20/11        41       1,047.10    41    1,047.10       8.00 
 19/11        43       1,110.90    43    1,110.90       8.00  
 16/11@       27         423.70    38      423.70       8.00    
 16/11        38         679.50    38      679.50       8.00    
 15/11        46       1,128.50    46    1,128.50       8.00    
 12/11        39       1,064.85    39    1,064.85       8.00
 09/11        36         874.60    36      874.60       8.00
 08/11        36         796.20    36      796.20       8.00
 07/11        34         665.20    34      665.20       8.00
 06/11        25         423.15    25      423.15       8.00 
 05/11        29         582.05    29      582.05       8.00
 02/11@       21         277.20    21      277.20       8.00
 02/11        24         263.80    24      263.80       8.00
 01/11        29         741.25    29      741.25       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 28/12          7       22.45         7     22.45     7.00
 27/12          3        2.45         3      2.45     7.00
 26/12          2        1.55         2      1.55     7.00
 24/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 21/12          1        0.50         1      0.50     7.00
 20/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 19/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 18/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 17/12          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 14/12          4        5.00         4      5.00     7.00
 13/12          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 12/12          1        1.00         1      1.00     7.00
 11/12          1       20.00         1     20.00     7.00
 10/12          1       10.00         1     10.00     7.00
 07/12          2       18.20         2     18.20     7.00
 06/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 05/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 04/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 03/12          -         -           -        -      7.00      
   
 30/11          4        2.50         4      2.50     7.00
 29/11          2        7.05         2      7.05     7.00
 27/11          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 26/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 23/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 22/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 21/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 20/11          1        0.30         1      0.30     7.00
 19/11          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 16/11          2        1.4          2      1.4      7.00
 15/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 12/11          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 09/11          -         -           -        -      7.00      
              
 08/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 07/11          1        2.00         1      2.00     7.00
 06/11          -         -           -        -      7.00 
 05/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 02/11          2        0.45         2      0.45     7.00
 01/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 31/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 30/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 29/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 25/10          1        0.6          1       0.6     7.00
 23/10          1        0.1          1       0.1     7.00
 22/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 19/10          4        3.1          4       3.1     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 54.8 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)

