TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 1.3 trln rupees
#Asia
February 13, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 1.3 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.3 trillion rupees
($23.55 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it
injects cash into the banking system.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 13/02        38       1,269.45    38    1,269.45       7.75
 12/02        38       1,239.65    38    1,239.65       7.75
 11/02        37       1,094.80    37    1,094.80       7.75
 08/02@       31         497.65    31      497.65       7.75 
 08/02        34         584.60    34      584.60       7.75
 07/02        41       1,169.80    41    1,169.80       7.75
 06/02        24         576.15    24      576.15       7.75
 05/02        31         583.20    31      583.20       7.75
 04/02        34         720.25    34      720.25       7.75
 01/02        38       1,090.95    38    1,090.95       7.75
 31/01        41       1,041.15    41    1,041.15       7.75
 30/01        42       1,043.40    42    1,043.40       7.75
 29/01        31         913.10    31      913.10       8.00
 28/01        36       1,101.80    36    1,101.80       8.00
 24/01@       36         644.00    36      644.00       8.00
 24/01        32         530.25    32      530.25       8.00
 23/01        35         955.25    35      955.25       8.00
 22/01        33         851.00    33      851.00       8.00
 21/01        32         887.35    32      887.35       8.00
 18/01        31         800.95    31      800.95       8.00
 17/01        30         936.90    30      936.90       8.00
 16/01        33         842.20    33      842.20       8.00
 15/01        26         841.20    26      841.20       8.00    
   
 14/01        33         968.30    33      968.30       8.00
 11/01@       23         399.70    23      399.70       8.00
 11/01        31         577.00    31      577.00       8.00
 10/01        35       1,011.25    35    1,011.25       8.00
 09/01        28         825.25    28      825.25       8.00
 08/01        25         808.65    25      808.65       8.00
 07/01        29         719.85    29      719.85       8.00
 04/01        22         608.60    22      608.60       8.00
 03/01        31         972.65    31      972.65       8.00
 02/01        38         986.30    38      986.30       8.00
 01/01        48       1,502.30    48    1,502.30       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 12/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 11/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 08/02          5       10.95         5     10.95     6.75
 07/02          4       32.10         4     32.10     6.75
 06/02          2       15.00         2     15.00     6.75
 05/02          -         -                   -       6.75 
 04/02          2       12.00         2     12.00     6.75
 01/02          -         -                   -       6.75
 31/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     6.75
 30/01          -         -                   -       6.75
 29/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     6.75
 28/01          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 24/01          7        1.80         7      1.80     7.00
 23/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 22/01          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 21/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 18/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 17/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 16/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 15/01          2        0.65         2      0.65     7.00
 14/01          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 11/01          5        1.60         5      1.60     7.00
 10/01          2        1.75         2      1.75     7.00     
 09/01          1        0.50         1      0.50     7.00
 08/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 07/01          -         -           -       -       7.00
 04/01          2        9.05         2      9.05     7.00
 03/01          3       24.05         3     24.05     7.00
 02/01          2       12.70         2     12.70     7.00
 01/01          3       24.30         3     24.30     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 53.9 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
