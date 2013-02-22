TABLE-India cbank says total repo bids at 1.48 trln rupees

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 37 bids for 742.20 billion rupees ($13.69 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction through which it injects cash into the banking system. The total repo bids stood at 1.48 trln rupees. The RBI also accepted all 6 bids for 3.65 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day the central bank accepted all 35 bids for 741.40 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/02@ 37 742.20 37 742.20 7.75 22/02 35 741.40 35 741.40 7.75 21/02 35 1,123.10 35 1,222.70 7.75 20/02 34 1,222.70 34 1,222.70 7.75 18/02 37 1,258.60 37 1,258.60 7.75 15/02 39 1,201.20 39 1,201.20 7.75 14/02 38 1,197.95 38 1,197.95 7.75 13/02 38 1,269.45 38 1,269.45 7.75 12/02 38 1,239.65 38 1,239.65 7.75 11/02 37 1,094.80 37 1,094.80 7.75 08/02@ 31 497.65 31 497.65 7.75 08/02 34 584.60 34 584.60 7.75 07/02 41 1,169.80 41 1,169.80 7.75 06/02 24 576.15 24 576.15 7.75 05/02 31 583.20 31 583.20 7.75 04/02 34 720.25 34 720.25 7.75 01/02 38 1,090.95 38 1,090.95 7.75 31/01 41 1,041.15 41 1,041.15 7.75 30/01 42 1,043.40 42 1,043.40 7.75 29/01 31 913.10 31 913.10 8.00 28/01 36 1,101.80 36 1,101.80 8.00 24/01@ 36 644.00 36 644.00 8.00 24/01 32 530.25 32 530.25 8.00 23/01 35 955.25 35 955.25 8.00 22/01 33 851.00 33 851.00 8.00 21/01 32 887.35 32 887.35 8.00 18/01 31 800.95 31 800.95 8.00 17/01 30 936.90 30 936.90 8.00 16/01 33 842.20 33 842.20 8.00 15/01 26 841.20 26 841.20 8.00 14/01 33 968.30 33 968.30 8.00 11/01@ 23 399.70 23 399.70 8.00 11/01 31 577.00 31 577.00 8.00 10/01 35 1,011.25 35 1,011.25 8.00 09/01 28 825.25 28 825.25 8.00 08/01 25 808.65 25 808.65 8.00 07/01 29 719.85 29 719.85 8.00 04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00 03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00 02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00 01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) 22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75 21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75 18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75 15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75 07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75 06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 05/02 - - - 6.75 04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75 01/02 - - - 6.75 31/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 30/01 - - - 6.75 29/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00 23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00 14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00 10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00 09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 07/01 - - - - 7.00 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)