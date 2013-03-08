TABLE-India cbank says total repo bids at 931.1 bln rupees

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 27 bids
for 437.60 billion rupees ($8.06 billion) at its three-day
evening repo auction through which it injects cash into the
banking system.
    The central bank also accepted all four bids for 1.25
billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 25 bids for 493.50
billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 08/03@       27         437.60    27      437.60       7.75
 08/03        25         493.50    25      493.50       7.75
 07/03        23         632.95    23      632.95       7.75
 06/03        17         379.70    17      379.70       7.75
 05/03        12         306.90    12      306.90       7.75
 04/03        20         639.85    20      639.85       7.75
 01/03        38       1,036.40    38    1,036.40       7.75
 28/02        37       1,068.75    37    1,068.75       7.75
 27/02        37       1,129.05    37    1,129.05       7.75
 26/02        39       1,152.90    39    1,152.90       7.75
 25/02        38       1,284.25    38    1,284.25       7.75
 22/02@       37         742.20    37      742.20       7.75
 22/02        35         741.40    35      741.40       7.75
 21/02        35       1,123.10    35    1,222.70       7.75
 20/02        34       1,222.70    34    1,222.70       7.75
 18/02        37       1,258.60    37    1,258.60       7.75
 15/02        39       1,201.20    39    1,201.20       7.75
 14/02        38       1,197.95    38    1,197.95       7.75
 13/02        38       1,269.45    38    1,269.45       7.75
 12/02        38       1,239.65    38    1,239.65       7.75
 11/02        37       1,094.80    37    1,094.80       7.75
 08/02@       31         497.65    31      497.65       7.75 
 08/02        34         584.60    34      584.60       7.75
 07/02        41       1,169.80    41    1,169.80       7.75
 06/02        24         576.15    24      576.15       7.75
 05/02        31         583.20    31      583.20       7.75
 04/02        34         720.25    34      720.25       7.75
 01/02        38       1,090.95    38    1,090.95       7.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 08/03          4        1.25         4      1.25     6.75
 07/03          2        0.45         2      0.45     6.75
 06/03          2        0.90         2      0.90     6.75
 05/03          4       20.90         4     20.90     6.75
 04/03         16      130.95        16    130.95     6.75
 01/03          9       29.90         9     29.90     6.75      
   
 28/02          2        1.25         2      1.25     6.75
 27/02          2        0.50         2      0.50     6.75
 26/02          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 25/02          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 22/02          6        3.65         6      3.65     6.75
 21/02          2        0.45         2      0.45     6.75
 20/02          1        0.40         1      0.40     6.75
 18/02          2        0.55         2      0.55     6.75
 15/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 14/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 13/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 12/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 11/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 08/02          5       10.95         5     10.95     6.75
 07/02          4       32.10         4     32.10     6.75
 06/02          2       15.00         2     15.00     6.75
 05/02          -         -                   -       6.75 
 04/02          2       12.00         2     12.00     6.75
 01/02          -         -                   -       6.75
 31/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     6.75
 30/01          -         -                   -       6.75
 29/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     6.75
 28/01          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 24/01          7        1.80         7      1.80     7.00
 23/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 22/01          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 21/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 18/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 17/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 16/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 15/01          2        0.65         2      0.65     7.00
 14/01          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 11/01          5        1.60         5      1.60     7.00
 10/01          2        1.75         2      1.75     7.00     
 09/01          1        0.50         1      0.50     7.00
 08/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 07/01          -         -           -       -       7.00
 04/01          2        9.05         2      9.05     7.00
 03/01          3       24.05         3     24.05     7.00
 02/01          2       12.70         2     12.70     7.00
 01/01          3       24.30         3     24.30     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.3 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

