TABLE-India cbank says repo bids at 1.21 trln rupees
April 2, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids at 1.21 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 40
bids for 1.21 trillion rupees ($22.28 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.

--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 02/04        40       1,209.65    40     1,209.65      7.50
 31/03@@       1          25.00     1        25.00      7.50
 30/03@@       4           9.40     4         9.40      7.50
 28/03@@      41         671.85    41       671.85      7.50
 28/03        45        1135.80    45      1135.80      7.50
 26/03        53        1630.90    53      1630.90      7.50
 25/03        47        1492.60    47      1492.60      7.50
 22/03@       33         560.75    33       560.75      7.50
 22/03        41         905.15    41       905.15      7.50
 21/03        50       1,398.15    50     1,398.15      7.50
 20/03        44       1,308.40    44     1,308.40      7.50
 19/03        44       1,203.85    44     1,203.85      7.75
 18/03        48       1,426.95    48     1,426.95      7.75
 15/03        48       1,352.50    48     1,352.50      7.75   
 14/03        33         925.00    33       925.00      7.75
 13/03        32         968.10    32       968.10      7.75 
 12/03        36       1,085.60    36     1,085.60      7.75 
 11/03        36       1,018.60    36     1,018.60      7.75   
 08/03@       27         437.60    27      437.60       7.75
 08/03        25         493.50    25      493.50       7.75
 07/03        23         632.95    23      632.95       7.75
 06/03        17         379.70    17      379.70       7.75
 05/03        12         306.90    12      306.90       7.75
 04/03        20         639.85    20      639.85       7.75
 01/03        38       1,036.40    38    1,036.40       7.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 31/03@@       23      262.15        23    262.15     6.50
 30/03@@       23      353.35        23    353.35     6.50
 28/03          3       60.20         3     60.20     6.50
 26/03          4       23.25         4     23.25     6.50
 25/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.50
 22/03          8       27.95         8     27.95     6.50
 21/03          5       15.15         5     15.15     6.50
 20/03          3        3.45         3      3.45     6.50
 19/03          2        0.65         2      0.65     6.50
 18/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 15/03          2        0.75         2      0.75     6.75
 14/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 13/03          2        6.25         2      6.25     6.75
 12/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 11/03          1        0.35         1      0.35     6.75
 08/03          4        1.25         4      1.25     6.75
 07/03          2        0.45         2      0.45     6.75
 06/03          2        0.90         2      0.90     6.75
 05/03          4       20.90         4     20.90     6.75
 04/03         16      130.95        16    130.95     6.75
 01/03          9       29.90         9     29.90     6.75      
   
 28/02          2        1.25         2      1.25     6.75
 27/02          2        0.50         2      0.50     6.75
 26/02          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 25/02          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 22/02          6        3.65         6      3.65     6.75
 21/02          2        0.45         2      0.45     6.75
 20/02          1        0.40         1      0.40     6.75
 18/02          2        0.55         2      0.55     6.75
 15/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 14/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 13/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 12/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 11/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 08/02          5       10.95         5     10.95     6.75
 07/02          4       32.10         4     32.10     6.75
 06/02          2       15.00         2     15.00     6.75
 05/02          -         -                   -       6.75 
 04/02          2       12.00         2     12.00     6.75
 01/02          -         -                   -       6.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse repo
during acute cash deficit conditions.
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.3 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
