TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 950.75 bln rupees

May 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 27 bids for 950.75 billion rupees ($17.1 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25 27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25 24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25 23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25 22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25 21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25 20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25 17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25 17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25 16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 30/04 34 851.10 34 851.10 7.50 29/04 23 712.15 23 712.15 7.50 26/04 37 1,105.50 37 1,105.50 7.50 25/04 33 989.95 33 989.95 7.50 23/04 29 928.15 29 928.15 7.50 22/04 23 797.45 23 797.45 7.50 18/04@ 26 538.70 26 538.70 7.50 18/04 25 490.95 25 490.95 7.50 17/04 22 767.40 22 767.40 7.50 16/04 23 580.05 23 580.05 7.50 15/04 23 596.75 23 596.75 7.50 12/04 28 829.00 28 829.00 7.50 10/04 25 934.30 25 934.30 7.50 09/04 31 1,035.90 31 1,035.90 7.50 08/04 36 1,093.65 36 1,093.65 7.50 05/04@ 18 336.40 18 336.40 7.50 05/04 16 288.00 16 288.00 7.50 04/04 21 635.40 21 635.40 7.50 03/04 28 1,002.65 28 1,002.65 7.50 02/04 40 1,209.65 40 1,209.65 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25 24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 23/05 - - - - 6.25 22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25 21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25 20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25 17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25 16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25 15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 30/04 02 15.00 02 15.00 6.50 29/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50 26/04 03 0.45 03 0.45 6.50 25/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50 23/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.50 22/04 02 0.70 02 0.70 6.50 18/04 09 18.80 09 18.80 6.50 17/04 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.50 16/04 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.50 15/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50 12/04 06 23.70 06 23.70 6.50 10/04 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 09/04 03 6.25 03 6.25 6.50 08/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50 05/04 20 136.75 20 136.75 6.50 04/04 18 114.85 18 114.85 6.50 03/04 26 332.10 26 332.10 6.50 02/04 18 115.70 18 115.70 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)