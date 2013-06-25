FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 629.25 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 25, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 629.25 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday, it accepted all 20 bids for 629.25 billion rupees
($10.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 25/06        20         629.25    20       629.25      7.25
 24/06        22         802.15    22       802.15      7.25  
 21/06        26         682.95    26       682.95      7.25
 20/06        28         717.40    28       717.40      7.25
 19/06        24         603.40    24       603.40      7.25
 18/06        28         668.45    28       668.45      7.25
 17/06        30         713.40    30       713.40      7.25
 14/06@       24         310.10    24       310.10      7.25
 14/06        26         443.15    26       443.15      7.25    
 13/06        21         449.85    21       449.85      7.25
 12/06        25         536.20    25       536.20      7.25
 11/06        30         755.45    30       755.45      7.25
 10/06        29         775.90    29       775.90      7.25
 07/06        25         562.95    25       562.95      7.25
 06/06        25         560.30    25       560.30      7.25
 05/06        22         553.40    22       553.40      7.25
 04/06        28         664.10    28       664.10      7.25
 03/06        28         725.25    28       725.25      7.25
 31/05@       19         256.60    19       256.60      7.25
 31/05        28         494.75    28       494.75      7.25
 30/05        28         972.80    28       972.80      7.25  
 29/05        26         848.60    26       848.60      7.25  
 28/05        27         950.75    27       950.75      7.25  
 27/05        29         924.80    29       924.80      7.25  
 24/05        28         818.55    28       818.55      7.25
 23/05        29         984.05    29       984.05      7.25
 22/05        30       1,013.65    30     1,013.65      7.25
 21/05        32         995.85    32       995.85      7.25
 20/05        33       1,031.95    33     1,031.95      7.25
 17/05@       33         563.75    33       563.75      7.25
 17/05        28         562.40    28       562.40      7.25
 16/05        29         954.45    29       954.45      7.25
 15/05        32       1,092.45    32     1,092.45      7.25
 14/05        34       1,097.80    34     1,097.80      7.25
 13/05        30         904.20    30       904.20      7.25
 10/05        37       1,027.80    37     1,027.80      7.25
 09/05        37       1,049.40    37     1,049.40      7.25
 08/05        37       1,036.10    37     1,036.10      7.25
 07/05        40       1,014.60    40     1,014.60      7.25
 06/05        40         976.30    40       976.30      7.25
 03/05@       31         574.25    31       574.25      7.25
 03/05        17         217.15    17       217.15      7.50
 02/05        38       1,101.70    38     1,101.70      7.50
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 24/06         06      22.85         06    22.85      6.25
 21/06         02       2.70         02     2.70      6.25
 20/06         01       0.15         01     0.15      6.25
 19/06         02       3.05         02     3.05      6.25
 18/06         02       1.05         02     1.05      6.25
 17/06         01       0.05         01     0.05      6.25
 14/06         06       5.60         06     5.60      6.25
 13/06         03       0.95         03     0.95      6.25
 12/06         02       0.80         02     0.80      6.25
 11/06         05       4.60         05     4.60      6.25
 10/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 07/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 06/06         01       0.10         01     0.10      6.25
 05/06         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.25   
 04/06         02       0.35         02     0.35      6.25 
 03/06         -         -           -        -       6.25
 31/05         10       33.35        10     33.35     6.25 
 30/05         06       12.10        06     12.10     6.25   
 29/05         -          -          -        -       6.25   
 28/05         01        0.25        01      0.25     6.25
 27/05         01        1.15        01      1.15     6.25
 24/05         01        0.05        01      0.05     6.25
 23/05         -          -          -        -       6.25
 22/05         01        0.30        01      0.30     6.25 
 21/05         03        1.10        03      1.10     6.25 
 20/05         02        4.25        02      4.25     6.25 
 17/05         03        0.80        03      0.80     6.25 
 16/05         02        0.45        02      0.45     6.25
 15/05         01        0.05        01      0.05     6.25
 14/05         03        1.00        03      1.00     6.25
 13/05         02        0.60        02      0.60     6.25
 10/05         03        1.50        03      1.50     6.25
 09/05         01        0.10        01      0.10     6.25
 08/05         01        0.15        01      0.15     6.25
 07/05         02        0.20        02      0.20     6.25
 06/05         01        0.15        01      0.15     6.25
 03/05         07        5.30        07      5.30     6.25
 02/05         01        0.25        01      0.25     6.50  
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 59.9 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.