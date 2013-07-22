FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank accepts all 15 bids it received for 398.40 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 22, 2013 / 6:02 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-India cbank accepts all 15 bids it received for 398.40 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 15 bids it received for 398.40 billion rupees
($6.7 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
 22/07        15         398.40    15        398.40     7.25
 19/07        16         568.60    16        568.60     7.25
 18/07        38         972.65    38        750.01     7.25
 17/07        44        1419.70    44        750.00     7.25
 16/07        52        2163.50    52       2163.50     7.25 
 15/07        25         923.60    25       923.60      7.25 
 12/07@       22         361.40    22       361.40      7.25 
 12/07        17         411.60    17       411.60      7.25  
 11/07        22         597.25    22       597.25      7.25  
 10/07        17         566.85    17       566.85      7.25
 09/07        14         510.65    14       510.65      7.25
 08/07        04         137.20    04       137.20      7.25
 05/07        04          76.95    04        76.95      7.25
 04/07        06         116.90    06       116.90      7.25
 03/07        14         172.15    14       172.15      7.25
 02/07        23         747.80    23       747.80      7.25
 28/06@       23         331.50    23       331.50      7.25
 28/06        25         545.95    25       545.95      7.25
 27/06        25         596.40    25       596.40      7.25
 26/06        20         368.90    20       368.90      7.25
 25/06        20         629.25    20       629.25      7.25
 24/06        22         802.15    22       802.15      7.25  
 21/06        26         682.95    26       682.95      7.25
 20/06        28         717.40    28       717.40      7.25
 19/06        24         603.40    24       603.40      7.25
 18/06        28         668.45    28       668.45      7.25
 17/06        30         713.40    30       713.40      7.25
 14/06@       24         310.10    24       310.10      7.25
 14/06        26         443.15    26       443.15      7.25    
 13/06        21         449.85    21       449.85      7.25
 12/06        25         536.20    25       536.20      7.25
 11/06        30         755.45    30       755.45      7.25
 10/06        29         775.90    29       775.90      7.25
 07/06        25         562.95    25       562.95      7.25
 06/06        25         560.30    25       560.30      7.25
 05/06        22         553.40    22       553.40      7.25
 04/06        28         664.10    28       664.10      7.25
 03/06        28         725.25    28       725.25      7.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 19/07         09      52.45         09    52.45      6.25
 18/07         11     102.25         11   102.25      6.25
 17/07         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25
 16/07         06      55.15         06    55.15      6.25 
 15/07         01       0.25         01     0.25      6.25 
 12/07         05       6.60         05     6.60      6.25 
 11/07         03      88.75         03    88.75      6.25
 10/07         03       9.10         03     9.10      6.25
 09/07         03       9.70         03     9.70      6.25
 08/07         02       0.40         02     0.40      6.25
 05/07         06      31.70         06    31.70      6.25
 04/07         10      54.70         10    54.70      6.25
 03/07         11      63.35         11    63.35      6.25
 02/07         03      22.90         03    22.90      6.25
 28/06         18     115.55         18   115.55      6.25
 27/06         08      69.75         08    69.75      6.25
 26/06         -        -            -       -        6.25
 25/06         06      11.40         06    11.40      6.25
 24/06         06      22.85         06    22.85      6.25
 21/06         02       2.70         02     2.70      6.25
 20/06         01       0.15         01     0.15      6.25
 19/06         02       3.05         02     3.05      6.25
 18/06         02       1.05         02     1.05      6.25
 17/06         01       0.05         01     0.05      6.25
 14/06         06       5.60         06     5.60      6.25
 13/06         03       0.95         03     0.95      6.25
 12/06         02       0.80         02     0.80      6.25
 11/06         05       4.60         05     4.60      6.25
 10/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 07/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 06/06         01       0.10         01     0.10      6.25
 05/06         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.25   
 04/06         02       0.35         02     0.35      6.25 
 03/06         -         -           -        -       6.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 59.4 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.