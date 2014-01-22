FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 404.51 bln rupees
January 22, 2014

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 404.51 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 62 bids for 404.51 billion rupees
($6.54 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             REPO   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE 
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 22/01        62         404.51    62        404.51     7.75
 21/01        64         412.87    64        412.87     7.75
 20/01        63         412.42    63        412.42     7.75
 17/01        62         407.58    62        407.58     7.75
 16/01        65         411.62    65        411.62     7.75
 15/01        60         399.63    60        399.63     7.75
 13/01        60         400.32    60        400.32     7.75
 10/01@       22         145.70    22        145.70     7.75   
 10/01        32         199.39    32        199.39     7.75
 09/01        59         403.95    59        403.95     7.75    
 08/01        62         395.66    62        395.66     7.75    
 07/01        56         380.83    56        380.83     7.75    
 06/01        29         251.60    29        251.60     7.75
 03/01        25         202.12    25        202.12     7.75
 02/01        58         379.76    58        379.76     7.75
 01/01        61         411.94    61        411.94     7.75
 31/12        59         389.76    59        389.76     7.75
 30/12        60         411.68    60        411.68     7.75
 27/12@       13          97.77    13         97.77     7.75
 27/12        49         300.27    49        300.27     7.75
 26/12        63         411.24    63        411.24     7.75
 24/12        64         409.27    64        409.27     7.75
 23/12        61         410.34    61        410.34     7.75
 20/12        64         411.27    64        411.27     7.75  
 19/12        60         403.99    60        403.99     7.75 
 18/12        59         382.20    59        382.20     7.75    
 17/12        57         374.22    57        374.22     7.75    
 16/12        58         384.50    58        384.50     7.75
 13/12@       29         195.53    29        195.53     7.75
 13/12        24         106.71    24        106.71     7.75 
 12/12        09          51.06    09         51.06     7.75 
 11/12        27         199.09    27        199.09     7.75  
 10/12        32         237.29    32        237.28     7.75  
 09/12        29         200.09    29        200.09     7.75    
 06/12        12         104.69    12        104.69     7.75   
 05/12        04          12.49    04         12.49     7.75   
 04/12        04           8.74    04          8.74     7.75   
 03/12        07          29.27    07         29.27     7.75   
 02/12        39         251.24    39        251.22     7.75   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
--------------------------------------------------------------  

REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 21/01          4       6.18          4     6.18      6.75
 20/01          5       2.03          5     2.03      6.75
 17/01          4      10.61          4    10.61      6.75
 16/01          2       0.18          2     0.18      6.75
 15/01          6       4.94          6     4.94      6.75
 13/01          2       0.11          2     0.11      6.75
 10/01          3      12.06          3    12.06      6.75
 09/01          2       0.29          2     0.29      6.75
 08/01          2       2.03          2     2.03      6.75
 07/01          1       0.03          1     0.03      6.75
 06/01          1       0.05          1     0.05      6.75
 03/01          1       0.03          1     0.03      6.75 
 02/01         31     130.69         31   130.69      6.75    
 01/01         14      36.18         14    36.18      6.75    
 31/12          5      66.25          5    66.25      6.75
 30/12          2       0.17          2     0.17      6.75
 27/12          5       1.45          5     1.45      6.75
 26/12          5      11.17          5    11.17      6.75
 24/12          2       0.22          2     0.22      6.75
 23/12          2       0.22          2     0.22      6.75
 20/12          2       0.12          2     0.12      6.75
 19/12          3       3.07          3     3.07      6.75
 18/12          -        -            -      -         -
 17/12          2      11.05          2    11.05      6.75 
 16/12          2       8.03          2     8.03      6.75
 13/12          2      46.50          2    46.50      6.75
 12/12         16      62.86         16    62.86      6.75 
 11/12         20      97.74         20    97.74      6.75 
 10/12         13      92.81         13    92.81      6.75  
 09/12         04      29.82         04    29.82      6.75  
 06/12         05      25.39         05    25.39      6.75   
 05/12         12      80.62         12    80.62      6.75   
 04/12         08      10.26         08    10.26      6.75   
 03/12         29     108.59         29   108.59      6.75      
 02/12         23      86.58         23    86.58      6.75      
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays.
Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters
pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India
conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoio in Mumbai; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
