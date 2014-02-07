TABLE-India cbank: Total repo bids rise to 349.74 bln rupees

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 35 bids for 274.42 billion rupees ($4.39 billion) at its evening three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The total repo bids were 349.74 billion rupees. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 21 bids for 75.32 billion rupees at its morning three-day repo auction. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 07/02@ 35 274.42 35 274.42 8.00 07/02 21 75.32 21 75.32 8.00 06/02 41 275.57 41 275.57 8.00 05/02 27 209.47 27 209.47 8.00 04/02 41 292.59 41 292.59 8.00 03/02 49 315.65 49 315.65 8.00 31/01 52 315.61 52 315.61 8.00 30/01 53 346.65 53 346.65 8.00 29/01 51 303.15 51 303.15 8.00 28/01 59 374.91 59 374.91 7.75 27/01 60 377.05 60 377.05 7.75 24/01@ 37 282.93 37 282.93 7.75 24/01 18 70.42 18 70.42 7.75 23/01 35 249.84 35 249.84 7.75 22/01 62 404.51 62 404.51 7.75 21/01 64 412.87 64 412.87 7.75 20/01 63 412.42 63 412.42 7.75 17/01 62 407.58 62 407.58 7.75 16/01 65 411.62 65 411.62 7.75 15/01 60 399.63 60 399.63 7.75 13/01 60 400.32 60 400.32 7.75 10/01@ 22 145.70 22 145.70 7.75 10/01 32 199.39 32 199.39 7.75 09/01 59 403.95 59 403.95 7.75 08/01 62 395.66 62 395.66 7.75 07/01 56 380.83 56 380.83 7.75 06/01 29 251.60 29 251.60 7.75 03/01 25 202.12 25 202.12 7.75 02/01 58 379.76 58 379.76 7.75 01/01 61 411.94 61 411.94 7.75 31/12 59 389.76 59 389.76 7.75 30/12 60 411.68 60 411.68 7.75 27/12@ 13 97.77 13 97.77 7.75 27/12 49 300.27 49 300.27 7.75 26/12 63 411.24 63 411.24 7.75 24/12 64 409.27 64 409.27 7.75 23/12 61 410.34 61 410.34 7.75 20/12 64 411.27 64 411.27 7.75 19/12 60 403.99 60 403.99 7.75 18/12 59 382.20 59 382.20 7.75 17/12 57 374.22 57 374.22 7.75 16/12 58 384.50 58 384.50 7.75 13/12@ 29 195.53 29 195.53 7.75 13/12 24 106.71 24 106.71 7.75 12/12 09 51.06 09 51.06 7.75 11/12 27 199.09 27 199.09 7.75 10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75 09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75 06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75 05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75 04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75 03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75 02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 06/02 18 41.95 18 41.95 7.00 05/02 8 10.38 8 10.38 7.00 04/02 20 40.69 20 40.69 7.00 03/02 16 36.36 16 36.36 7.00 31/01 5 4.83 5 4.83 7.00 30/01 9 17.88 9 17.88 7.00 29/01 8 11.55 8 11.55 7.00 28/01 7 8.37 7 8.37 7.00 27/01 5 2.31 5 2.31 6.75 24/01 3 25.09 3 25.09 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 22/01 14 44.22 14 44.22 6.75 21/01 4 6.18 4 6.18 6.75 20/01 5 2.03 5 2.03 6.75 17/01 4 10.61 4 10.61 6.75 16/01 2 0.18 2 0.18 6.75 15/01 6 4.94 6 4.94 6.75 13/01 2 0.11 2 0.11 6.75 10/01 3 12.06 3 12.06 6.75 09/01 2 0.29 2 0.29 6.75 08/01 2 2.03 2 2.03 6.75 07/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 06/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 03/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 02/01 31 130.69 31 130.69 6.75 01/01 14 36.18 14 36.18 6.75 31/12 5 66.25 5 66.25 6.75 30/12 2 0.17 2 0.17 6.75 27/12 5 1.45 5 1.45 6.75 26/12 5 11.17 5 11.17 6.75 24/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 23/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 20/12 2 0.12 2 0.12 6.75 19/12 3 3.07 3 3.07 6.75 18/12 - - - - - 17/12 2 11.05 2 11.05 6.75 16/12 2 8.03 2 8.03 6.75 13/12 2 46.50 2 46.50 6.75 12/12 16 62.86 16 62.86 6.75 11/12 20 97.74 20 97.74 6.75 10/12 13 92.81 13 92.81 6.75 09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75 06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75 05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75 04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75 03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75 02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)