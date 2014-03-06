FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids surge to 224.6 bln rupees
March 6, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids surge to 224.6 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 33 bids for 224.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Thursday, through which it injects cash into banking system.

The RBI said earlier on Thursday it accepted all 17 bids for 25.54 billion rupees ($413.97 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00 05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00 04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00 03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00 28/02 33 221.59 33 221.59 8.00 26/02 41 290.57 41 290.57 8.00 25/02 32 233.95 32 233.91 8.00 24/02 36 238.17 36 238.12 8.00 21/02@ 23 201.93 23 201.93 8.00 21/02 19 80.35 19 80.35 8.00 20/02 36 278.83 36 278.83 8.00 18/02 50 337.04 50 337.04 8.00 17/02 61 383.07 61 383.07 8.00 14/02 63 407.02 63 407.02 8.00 13/02 62 391.67 62 391.67 8.00 12/02 63 406.67 63 406.67 8.00 11/02 58 373.87 58 373.87 8.00 10/02 56 350.38 56 350.37 8.00 07/02@ 35 274.42 35 274.42 8.00 07/02 21 75.32 21 75.32 8.00 06/02 41 275.57 41 275.57 8.00 05/02 27 209.47 27 209.47 8.00 04/02 41 292.59 41 292.59 8.00 03/02 49 315.65 49 315.65 8.00 31/01 52 315.61 52 315.61 8.00 30/01 53 346.65 53 346.65 8.00 29/01 51 303.15 51 303.15 8.00 28/01 59 374.91 59 374.91 7.75 27/01 60 377.05 60 377.05 7.75 24/01@ 37 282.93 37 282.93 7.75 24/01 18 70.42 18 70.42 7.75 23/01 35 249.84 35 249.84 7.75 22/01 62 404.51 62 404.51 7.75 21/01 64 412.87 64 412.87 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00 04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00 03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00 28/02 12 62.73 12 62.73 7.00 26/02 8 30.75 8 30.75 7.00 25/02 13 48.40 13 48.40 7.00 24/02 16 38.54 16 38.54 7.00 21/02 16 30.05 16 30.05 7.00 20/02 33 117.13 33 117.13 7.00 18/02 3 2.19 3 2.19 7.00 17/02 12 28.42 12 28.42 7.00 14/02 4 1.59 4 1.59 7.00 13/02 3 4.55 3 4.55 7.00 12/02 3 1.35 3 1.35 7.00 11/02 1 22.75 1 22.75 7.00 10/02 2 7.70 2 7.70 7.00 07/02 7 14.10 7 14.10 7.00 06/02 18 41.95 18 41.95 7.00 05/02 8 10.38 8 10.38 7.00 04/02 20 40.69 20 40.69 7.00 03/02 16 36.36 16 36.36 7.00 31/01 5 4.83 5 4.83 7.00 30/01 9 17.88 9 17.88 7.00 29/01 8 11.55 8 11.55 7.00 28/01 7 8.37 7 8.37 7.00 27/01 5 2.31 5 2.31 6.75 24/01 3 25.09 3 25.09 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 22/01 14 44.22 14 44.22 6.75 21/01 4 6.18 4 6.18 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays.

Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

