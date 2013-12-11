FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank says repo bids fall to 199.09 bln rupees
December 11, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank says repo bids fall to 199.09 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 27 bids for 199.09 billion rupees
($3.26 billion) its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. 
 
For detailed results, please see the table below:    
     
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
                             REPO 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE 
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%) 
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees) 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 11/12        27         199.09    27        199.09     7.75
 10/12        32         237.29    32        237.28     7.75
 09/12        29         200.09    29        200.09     7.75  
 06/12        12         104.69    12        104.69     7.75 
 05/12        04          12.49    04         12.49     7.75 
 04/12        04           8.74    04          8.74     7.75 
 03/12        07          29.27    07         29.27     7.75 
 02/12        39         251.24    39        251.22     7.75 
 29/11@       15          80.05    15         80.05     7.75 
 29/11        24         108.37    24        108.37     7.75 
 28/11        66         412.42    66        412.42     7.75 
 27/11        63         412.05    63        412.05     7.75 
 26/11        62         404.55    62        404.55     7.75 
 25/11        62         411.50    62        411.50     7.75    
 22/11        64         412.35    64        412.35     7.75    
 21/11        65         412.38    65        412.38     7.75    
 20/11        63         411.80    63        411.80     7.75    
 19/11        64         407.70    64        407.70     7.75    
 18/11        65         410.93    65        410.76     7.75 
 14/11@       06          43.90    06         43.90     7.75 
 14/11        54         354.55    54        354.55     7.75 
 13/11        64         406.48    64        406.48     7.75 
 12/11        64         406.58    64        406.58     7.75 
 11/11        64         406.04    64        406.04     7.75  
 08/11        63         406.13    63        406.13     7.75  
 07/11        63         405.00    63        405.00     7.75  
 06/11        45         304.89    45        304.89     7.75  
 05/11        58         385.31    58        384.42     7.75 
 01/11@       12          49.41    12         49.41     7.75 
 01/11        48         322.16    48        322.15     7.75 
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
              
                          REVERSE REPO 
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE 
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED 
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%) 
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees) 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 10/12         13      92.81         13    92.81      6.75
 09/12         04      29.82         04    29.82      6.75
 06/12         05      25.39         05    25.39      6.75 
 05/12         12      80.62         12    80.62      6.75 
 04/12         08      10.26         08    10.26      6.75 
 03/12         29     108.59         29   108.59      6.75    
 02/12         23      86.58         23    86.58      6.75    
 29/11          4      30.40          4    30.40      6.75  
 28/11         14      61.76         14    61.76      6.75  
 27/11          2       3.75         2      3.75      6.75 
 26/11         --       --           --     --        6.75 
 25/11         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.75 
 22/11         --       --           --     --        6.75 
 21/11         01       2.00         01     2.00      6.75 
 20/11         --       --           --     --        6.75 
 19/11         --       --           --     --        6.75 
 18/11         01       0.04         01     0.04      6.75 
 14/11         01       1.00         01     1.00      6.75  
 13/11         01       0.07         01     0.07      6.75  
 12/11         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.75  
 11/11         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.75  
 08/11         --       --           --     --        6.75  
 07/11         01       1.50         01     1.50      6.75  
 06/11         02       0.53         02     0.53      6.75  
 05/11         13      31.60         13    31.60      6.75  
 01/10         07      27.82         07    27.82      6.75 
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on 
reporting Fridays. 
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on 
Reuters pages,  and. 
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility 
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. 
($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

