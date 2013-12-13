FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank says repo bids at 106.71 bln rupees
December 13, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank says repo bids at 106.71 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all 24 bids for 106.71 billion rupees ($1.73
billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:     
      
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
                             REPO  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE 
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)  
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 13/12        24         106.71    24        106.71     7.75
 12/12        09          51.06    09         51.06     7.75
 11/12        27         199.09    27        199.09     7.75 
 10/12        32         237.29    32        237.28     7.75 
 09/12        29         200.09    29        200.09     7.75   
 06/12        12         104.69    12        104.69     7.75  
 05/12        04          12.49    04         12.49     7.75  
 04/12        04           8.74    04          8.74     7.75  
 03/12        07          29.27    07         29.27     7.75  
 02/12        39         251.24    39        251.22     7.75  
 29/11@       15          80.05    15         80.05     7.75  
 29/11        24         108.37    24        108.37     7.75  
 28/11        66         412.42    66        412.42     7.75  
 27/11        63         412.05    63        412.05     7.75  
 26/11        62         404.55    62        404.55     7.75  
 25/11        62         411.50    62        411.50     7.75    
 22/11        64         412.35    64        412.35     7.75    
 21/11        65         412.38    65        412.38     7.75    
 20/11        63         411.80    63        411.80     7.75    
 19/11        64         407.70    64        407.70     7.75    
 18/11        65         410.93    65        410.76     7.75  
 14/11@       06          43.90    06         43.90     7.75  
 14/11        54         354.55    54        354.55     7.75  
 13/11        64         406.48    64        406.48     7.75  
 12/11        64         406.58    64        406.58     7.75  
 11/11        64         406.04    64        406.04     7.75   
 08/11        63         406.13    63        406.13     7.75   
 07/11        63         405.00    63        405.00     7.75   
 06/11        45         304.89    45        304.89     7.75   
 05/11        58         385.31    58        384.42     7.75  
 01/11@       12          49.41    12         49.41     7.75  
 01/11        48         322.16    48        322.15     7.75  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
               
                          REVERSE REPO  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)  
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 12/12         16      62.86         16    62.86      6.75
 11/12         20      97.74         20    97.74      6.75
 10/12         13      92.81         13    92.81      6.75 
 09/12         04      29.82         04    29.82      6.75 
 06/12         05      25.39         05    25.39      6.75  
 05/12         12      80.62         12    80.62      6.75  
 04/12         08      10.26         08    10.26      6.75  
 03/12         29     108.59         29   108.59      6.75     
 02/12         23      86.58         23    86.58      6.75     
 29/11          4      30.40          4    30.40      6.75   
 28/11         14      61.76         14    61.76      6.75   
 27/11          2       3.75         2      3.75      6.75  
 26/11         --       --           --     --        6.75  
 25/11         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.75  
 22/11         --       --           --     --        6.75  
 21/11         01       2.00         01     2.00      6.75  
 20/11         --       --           --     --        6.75  
 19/11         --       --           --     --        6.75  
 18/11         01       0.04         01     0.04      6.75  
 14/11         01       1.00         01     1.00      6.75   
 13/11         01       0.07         01     0.07      6.75   
 12/11         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.75   
 11/11         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.75   
 08/11         --       --           --     --        6.75   
 07/11         01       1.50         01     1.50      6.75   
 06/11         02       0.53         02     0.53      6.75   
 05/11         13      31.60         13    31.60      6.75   
 01/10         07      27.82         07    27.82      6.75  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on  
reporting Fridays.  
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on  
Reuters pages,  and.  
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30  
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility  
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.  
($1 = 61.2800 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
