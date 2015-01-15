FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000
#Asia
January 15, 2015

TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India
surprised markets with an unexpected 25 basis point cut in
interest rates on Thursday and signalled it could do more, amid
signs of slowing inflation and what it said was a government
commitment to contain the fiscal deficit.
       
    -- Timeline for reverse repo rate    
    -- Timeline for CRR changes          
    -- Timeline for SLR changes          
  
    Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since 
June 2000. 
    
* RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
  7.75                15-01-2015
  8.00                28-01-2014
  7.75                29-10-2013
  7.50                20-09-2013
  7.25                03-05-2013
  7.50                19-03-2013 
  7.75                29-01-2013
  8.00                17-04-2012 
  8.50                25-10-2011   
  8.25                16-09-2011 
  8.00                26-07-2011 
  7.50                16-06-2011  
  7.25                03-05-2011  
  6.75                17-03-2011 
  6.50                25-01-2011 
  6.25                02-11-2010 
  6.00                16-09-2010 
  5.75                27-07-2010 
  5.50                02-07-2010 
  5.25                20-04-2010 
  5.00                19-03-2010 
  4.75                21-04-2009 
  5.00                04-03-2009 
  5.50                02-01-2009 
  6.50                08-12-2008 
  7.50                03-11-2008 
  8.00                20-10-2008 
  9.00                29-07-2008 
  8.50                24-06-2008 
  8.00                11-06-2008 
  7.75                30-03-2007 
  7.50                31-01-2007 
  7.25                30-10-2006 
  7.00                25-07-2006 
  6.75                08-06-2006 
  6.50                24-01-2006 
  6.25                26-10-2005 
  6.00                31-03-2004 
  7.00                19-03-2003 
  7.10                07-03-2003 
  7.50                12-11-2002 
  8.00                28-03-2002 
  8.50                07-06-2001 
  8.75                30-04-2001 
  9.00                09-03-2001 
 10.00                06-11-2000 
 10.25                13-10-2000 
 13.50                06-09-2000 
 15.00                30-08-2000 
 16.00                09-08-2000 
 10.00                21-07-2000 
  9.00                13-07-2000 
 12.25                28-06-2000 
 12.60                27-06-2000 
 13.05                23-06-2000 
 13.00                22-06-2000 
 13.50                21-06-2000 
 14.00                20-06-2000 
 13.50                19-06-2000 
 10.85                14-06-2000 
  9.55                13-06-2000 
  9.25                12-06-2000 
  9.05                09-06-2000 
  9.00                07-06-2000 
  9.05                05-06-2000 
     
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the 
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
