TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000
#Asia
June 2, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - India's central bank cut interest rates
for a third time this year on Tuesday, taking advantage of
subdued inflation to give more support to an economy that many
economists doubt is doing as well as latest impressive growth
numbers suggest. 
       
    -- Timeline for reverse repo rate    
    -- Timeline for CRR changes          
    -- Timeline for SLR changes          
  
    Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since 
June 2000. 
    
* RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
  7.25                02-06-2015
  7.50                04-03-2015
  7.75                15-01-2015
  8.00                28-01-2014
  7.75                29-10-2013
  7.50                20-09-2013
  7.25                03-05-2013
  7.50                19-03-2013 
  7.75                29-01-2013
  8.00                17-04-2012 
  8.50                25-10-2011   
  8.25                16-09-2011 
  8.00                26-07-2011 
  7.50                16-06-2011  
  7.25                03-05-2011  
  6.75                17-03-2011 
  6.50                25-01-2011 
  6.25                02-11-2010 
  6.00                16-09-2010 
  5.75                27-07-2010 
  5.50                02-07-2010 
  5.25                20-04-2010 
  5.00                19-03-2010 
  4.75                21-04-2009 
  5.00                04-03-2009 
  5.50                02-01-2009 
  6.50                08-12-2008 
  7.50                03-11-2008 
  8.00                20-10-2008 
  9.00                29-07-2008 
  8.50                24-06-2008 
  8.00                11-06-2008 
  7.75                30-03-2007 
  7.50                31-01-2007 
  7.25                30-10-2006 
  7.00                25-07-2006 
  6.75                08-06-2006 
  6.50                24-01-2006 
  6.25                26-10-2005 
  6.00                31-03-2004 
  7.00                19-03-2003 
  7.10                07-03-2003 
  7.50                12-11-2002 
  8.00                28-03-2002 
  8.50                07-06-2001 
  8.75                30-04-2001 
  9.00                09-03-2001 
 10.00                06-11-2000 
 10.25                13-10-2000 
 13.50                06-09-2000 
 15.00                30-08-2000 
 16.00                09-08-2000 
 10.00                21-07-2000 
  9.00                13-07-2000 
 12.25                28-06-2000 
 12.60                27-06-2000 
 13.05                23-06-2000 
 13.00                22-06-2000 
 13.50                21-06-2000 
 14.00                20-06-2000 
 13.50                19-06-2000 
 10.85                14-06-2000 
  9.55                13-06-2000 
  9.25                12-06-2000 
  9.05                09-06-2000 
  9.00                07-06-2000 
  9.05                05-06-2000 
     
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the 
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by xxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
