TABLE-India cbank says repo bids steady at 399.84 bln rupees
August 30, 2013 / 5:53 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids steady at 399.84 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all 65 bids for 399.84 billion rupees ($6 billion)
at its three-day repo auction, through which injects liquidity
into the banking system.       
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
 30/08        65         399.84    65        399.84     7.25
 29/08        65         399.84    65        399.84     7.25
 28/08        63         390.74    63        390.74     7.25
 27/08        64         397.79    64        397.79     7.25
 26/08        64         397.79    64        397.79     7.25
 23/08@       06          10.53    06         10.53     7.25
 23/08        58         366.93    58        366.93     7.25
 22/08        63         385.00    63        385.00     7.25
 21/08        63         387.78    63        387.78     7.25
 20/08        62         384.79    62        384.79     7.25
 19/08        62         386.23    62        386.23     7.25
 16/08        64         387.66    64        387.61     7.25
 14/08        65         388.36    65        388.36     7.25
 13/08        64         386.31    64        386.31     7.25
 12/08        64         384.56    64        384.56     7.25
 08/08@       08          21.60    08         21.60     7.25
 08/08        56         350.06    56        350.06     7.25
 07/08        60         371.06    60        371.06     7.25
 06/08        61         378.11    61        378.11     7.25
 05/08        61         379.90    61        379.90     7.25
 02/08        60         372.64    60        372.64     7.25
 01/08        61         377.16    61        377.16     7.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 29/08         03       2.64         03     2.64      6.25
 28/08         02       0.18         02     0.18      6.25 
 27/08         05       2.56         05     2.56      6.25
 26/08         01       0.10         01     0.10      6.25
 23/08         03       0.17         03     0.17      6.25
 22/08         03       0.33         03     0.33      6.25
 21/08         03       0.60         03     0.60      6.25
 20/08         --        --          --      --       6.25
 19/08         04       0.87         04     0.87      6.25
 16/08         03       0.43         03     0.43      6.25
 14/08         04       1.00         04     1.00      6.25
 13/08         02       0.24         02     0.24      6.25
 12/08         03       0.40         03     0.40      6.25
 08/08         04       3.62         04     3.62      6.25
 07/08         04       3.52         04     3.52      6.25
 06/08         07       2.72         07     2.72      6.25
 05/08         04       0.60         04     0.60      6.25 
 02/08         04       1.10         04     1.10      6.25
 01/08         05       4.03         05     4.03      6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 66.6 rupees)

 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
