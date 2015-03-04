FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000
#Asia
March 4, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - India's central bank lowered its policy
repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on
Wednesday, its second inter-meeting cut this year on the back of
easing inflation and what it said was the "weak state" of parts
of the economy. 
       
    -- Timeline for reverse repo rate    
    -- Timeline for CRR changes          
    -- Timeline for SLR changes          
  
    Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since 
June 2000. 
    
* RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
  7.50                04-03-2015
  7.75                15-01-2015
  8.00                28-01-2014
  7.75                29-10-2013
  7.50                20-09-2013
  7.25                03-05-2013
  7.50                19-03-2013 
  7.75                29-01-2013
  8.00                17-04-2012 
  8.50                25-10-2011   
  8.25                16-09-2011 
  8.00                26-07-2011 
  7.50                16-06-2011  
  7.25                03-05-2011  
  6.75                17-03-2011 
  6.50                25-01-2011 
  6.25                02-11-2010 
  6.00                16-09-2010 
  5.75                27-07-2010 
  5.50                02-07-2010 
  5.25                20-04-2010 
  5.00                19-03-2010 
  4.75                21-04-2009 
  5.00                04-03-2009 
  5.50                02-01-2009 
  6.50                08-12-2008 
  7.50                03-11-2008 
  8.00                20-10-2008 
  9.00                29-07-2008 
  8.50                24-06-2008 
  8.00                11-06-2008 
  7.75                30-03-2007 
  7.50                31-01-2007 
  7.25                30-10-2006 
  7.00                25-07-2006 
  6.75                08-06-2006 
  6.50                24-01-2006 
  6.25                26-10-2005 
  6.00                31-03-2004 
  7.00                19-03-2003 
  7.10                07-03-2003 
  7.50                12-11-2002 
  8.00                28-03-2002 
  8.50                07-06-2001 
  8.75                30-04-2001 
  9.00                09-03-2001 
 10.00                06-11-2000 
 10.25                13-10-2000 
 13.50                06-09-2000 
 15.00                30-08-2000 
 16.00                09-08-2000 
 10.00                21-07-2000 
  9.00                13-07-2000 
 12.25                28-06-2000 
 12.60                27-06-2000 
 13.05                23-06-2000 
 13.00                22-06-2000 
 13.50                21-06-2000 
 14.00                20-06-2000 
 13.50                19-06-2000 
 10.85                14-06-2000 
  9.55                13-06-2000 
  9.25                12-06-2000 
  9.05                09-06-2000 
  9.00                07-06-2000 
  9.05                05-06-2000 
     
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the 
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by xxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
