MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - * RBI sets 8.43 pct cut-off yield at 28-day term repo auction. * RBI accepts 100.04 bln rupees vs 486.80 bln rupees bids received at 28-day term repo auction. * RBI says partial allotment at 76.21 pct on bids received at cut-off rate. * RBI sets weighted average rate at 8.46 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)