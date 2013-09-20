FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief: cannot conclude repo rate hike is negative for growth
September 20, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief: cannot conclude repo rate hike is negative for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the hike made Friday in the key policy repo rate cannot be immediately viewed as negative for growth.

He added that the repo rate hike affects 0.5 percent of the entire borrowing of the banking system.

Rajan surprised markets by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation while scaling back some emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee.

For more on the central bank decision, see

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
