India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 25.54 bln rupees
#Asia
March 6, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 25.54 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday it accepted all 17 bids for 25.54 billion rupees
($413.97 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             REPO   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE 
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 05/03         7          22.70     7         22.70     8.00
 04/03         9          28.17     9         28.17     8.00
 03/03        14         116.81    14        116.81     8.00
 28/02        33         221.59    33        221.59     8.00
 26/02        41         290.57    41        290.57     8.00
 25/02        32         233.95    32        233.91     8.00
 24/02        36         238.17    36        238.12     8.00 
 21/02@       23         201.93    23        201.93     8.00
 21/02        19          80.35    19         80.35     8.00   
 20/02        36         278.83    36        278.83     8.00
 18/02        50         337.04    50        337.04     8.00
 17/02        61         383.07    61        383.07     8.00
 14/02        63         407.02    63        407.02     8.00
 13/02        62         391.67    62        391.67     8.00
 12/02        63         406.67    63        406.67     8.00
 11/02        58         373.87    58        373.87     8.00
 10/02        56         350.38    56        350.37     8.00
 07/02@       35         274.42    35        274.42     8.00
 07/02        21          75.32    21         75.32     8.00
 06/02        41         275.57    41        275.57     8.00
 05/02        27         209.47    27        209.47     8.00
 04/02        41         292.59    41        292.59     8.00
 03/02        49         315.65    49        315.65     8.00
 31/01        52         315.61    52        315.61     8.00
 30/01        53         346.65    53        346.65     8.00
 29/01        51         303.15    51        303.15     8.00
 28/01        59         374.91    59        374.91     7.75
 27/01        60         377.05    60        377.05     7.75
 24/01@       37         282.93    37        282.93     7.75
 24/01        18          70.42    18         70.42     7.75
 23/01        35         249.84    35        249.84     7.75
 22/01        62         404.51    62        404.51     7.75
 21/01        64         412.87    64        412.87     7.75
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 05/03         17      25.54        17     25.54      7.00
 04/03         24     105.52        24    105.52      7.00
 03/03         29      97.84        29     97.84      7.00
 28/02         12      62.73        12     62.73      7.00
 26/02          8      30.75         8     30.75      7.00
 25/02         13      48.40        13     48.40      7.00
 24/02         16      38.54        16     38.54      7.00
 21/02         16      30.05        16     30.05      7.00
 20/02         33     117.13        33    117.13      7.00
 18/02          3       2.19         3      2.19      7.00
 17/02         12      28.42        12     28.42      7.00
 14/02          4       1.59         4      1.59      7.00
 13/02          3       4.55         3      4.55      7.00
 12/02          3       1.35         3      1.35      7.00
 11/02          1      22.75         1     22.75      7.00
 10/02          2       7.70         2      7.70      7.00 
 07/02          7      14.10         7     14.10      7.00
 06/02         18      41.95        18     41.95      7.00
 05/02          8      10.38         8     10.38      7.00
 04/02         20      40.69        20     40.69      7.00
 03/02         16      36.36        16     36.36      7.00
 31/01          5       4.83         5      4.83      7.00
 30/01          9      17.88         9     17.88      7.00
 29/01          8      11.55         8     11.55      7.00
 28/01          7       8.37         7      8.37      7.00
 27/01          5       2.31         5      2.31      6.75
 24/01          3      25.09         3     25.09      6.75
 23/01          7      24.06         7     24.06      6.75
 22/01         14      44.22         14    44.22      6.75
 21/01          4       6.18          4     6.18      6.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays.
    Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

