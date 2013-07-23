FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 15.5 bln rupees
#Asia
July 23, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 15.5 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Corrects figure in paragraph one to $259.18 million from
$259.18 billion)
    July 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all 5 bids for 15.5 billion rupees ($259.18
million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.    
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 22 bids it received for
504.75 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects cash into the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
 23/07        22         504.75    22        504.75     7.25
 22/07        15         398.40    15        398.40     7.25
 19/07        16         568.60    16        568.60     7.25
 18/07        38         972.65    38        750.01     7.25
 17/07        44        1419.70    44        750.00     7.25
 16/07        52        2163.50    52       2163.50     7.25 
 15/07        25         923.60    25       923.60      7.25 
 12/07@       22         361.40    22       361.40      7.25 
 12/07        17         411.60    17       411.60      7.25  
 11/07        22         597.25    22       597.25      7.25  
 10/07        17         566.85    17       566.85      7.25
 09/07        14         510.65    14       510.65      7.25
 08/07        04         137.20    04       137.20      7.25
 05/07        04          76.95    04        76.95      7.25
 04/07        06         116.90    06       116.90      7.25
 03/07        14         172.15    14       172.15      7.25
 02/07        23         747.80    23       747.80      7.25
 28/06@       23         331.50    23       331.50      7.25
 28/06        25         545.95    25       545.95      7.25
 27/06        25         596.40    25       596.40      7.25
 26/06        20         368.90    20       368.90      7.25
 25/06        20         629.25    20       629.25      7.25
 24/06        22         802.15    22       802.15      7.25  
 21/06        26         682.95    26       682.95      7.25
 20/06        28         717.40    28       717.40      7.25
 19/06        24         603.40    24       603.40      7.25
 18/06        28         668.45    28       668.45      7.25
 17/06        30         713.40    30       713.40      7.25
 14/06@       24         310.10    24       310.10      7.25
 14/06        26         443.15    26       443.15      7.25    
 13/06        21         449.85    21       449.85      7.25
 12/06        25         536.20    25       536.20      7.25
 11/06        30         755.45    30       755.45      7.25
 10/06        29         775.90    29       775.90      7.25
 07/06        25         562.95    25       562.95      7.25
 06/06        25         560.30    25       560.30      7.25
 05/06        22         553.40    22       553.40      7.25
 04/06        28         664.10    28       664.10      7.25
 03/06        28         725.25    28       725.25      7.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 23/07         05      15.50         05    15.50      6.25
 22/07         01       0.50         01     0.50      6.25  
 19/07         09      52.45         09    52.45      6.25
 18/07         11     102.25         11   102.25      6.25
 17/07         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25
 16/07         06      55.15         06    55.15      6.25 
 15/07         01       0.25         01     0.25      6.25 
 12/07         05       6.60         05     6.60      6.25 
 11/07         03      88.75         03    88.75      6.25
 10/07         03       9.10         03     9.10      6.25
 09/07         03       9.70         03     9.70      6.25
 08/07         02       0.40         02     0.40      6.25
 05/07         06      31.70         06    31.70      6.25
 04/07         10      54.70         10    54.70      6.25
 03/07         11      63.35         11    63.35      6.25
 02/07         03      22.90         03    22.90      6.25
 28/06         18     115.55         18   115.55      6.25
 27/06         08      69.75         08    69.75      6.25
 26/06         -        -            -       -        6.25
 25/06         06      11.40         06    11.40      6.25
 24/06         06      22.85         06    22.85      6.25
 21/06         02       2.70         02     2.70      6.25
 20/06         01       0.15         01     0.15      6.25
 19/06         02       3.05         02     3.05      6.25
 18/06         02       1.05         02     1.05      6.25
 17/06         01       0.05         01     0.05      6.25
 14/06         06       5.60         06     5.60      6.25
 13/06         03       0.95         03     0.95      6.25
 12/06         02       0.80         02     0.80      6.25
 11/06         05       4.60         05     4.60      6.25
 10/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 07/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 06/06         01       0.10         01     0.10      6.25
 05/06         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.25   
 04/06         02       0.35         02     0.35      6.25 
 03/06         -         -           -        -       6.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 59.8 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
