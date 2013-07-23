CORRECTED-TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 15.5 bln rupees

(Corrects figure in paragraph one to $259.18 million from $259.18 billion) July 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 5 bids for 15.5 billion rupees ($259.18 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 22 bids it received for 504.75 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 23/07 22 504.75 22 504.75 7.25 22/07 15 398.40 15 398.40 7.25 19/07 16 568.60 16 568.60 7.25 18/07 38 972.65 38 750.01 7.25 17/07 44 1419.70 44 750.00 7.25 16/07 52 2163.50 52 2163.50 7.25 15/07 25 923.60 25 923.60 7.25 12/07@ 22 361.40 22 361.40 7.25 12/07 17 411.60 17 411.60 7.25 11/07 22 597.25 22 597.25 7.25 10/07 17 566.85 17 566.85 7.25 09/07 14 510.65 14 510.65 7.25 08/07 04 137.20 04 137.20 7.25 05/07 04 76.95 04 76.95 7.25 04/07 06 116.90 06 116.90 7.25 03/07 14 172.15 14 172.15 7.25 02/07 23 747.80 23 747.80 7.25 28/06@ 23 331.50 23 331.50 7.25 28/06 25 545.95 25 545.95 7.25 27/06 25 596.40 25 596.40 7.25 26/06 20 368.90 20 368.90 7.25 25/06 20 629.25 20 629.25 7.25 24/06 22 802.15 22 802.15 7.25 21/06 26 682.95 26 682.95 7.25 20/06 28 717.40 28 717.40 7.25 19/06 24 603.40 24 603.40 7.25 18/06 28 668.45 28 668.45 7.25 17/06 30 713.40 30 713.40 7.25 14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25 14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25 13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25 12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25 11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25 10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 23/07 05 15.50 05 15.50 6.25 22/07 01 0.50 01 0.50 6.25 19/07 09 52.45 09 52.45 6.25 18/07 11 102.25 11 102.25 6.25 17/07 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 16/07 06 55.15 06 55.15 6.25 15/07 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 12/07 05 6.60 05 6.60 6.25 11/07 03 88.75 03 88.75 6.25 10/07 03 9.10 03 9.10 6.25 09/07 03 9.70 03 9.70 6.25 08/07 02 0.40 02 0.40 6.25 05/07 06 31.70 06 31.70 6.25 04/07 10 54.70 10 54.70 6.25 03/07 11 63.35 11 63.35 6.25 02/07 03 22.90 03 22.90 6.25 28/06 18 115.55 18 115.55 6.25 27/06 08 69.75 08 69.75 6.25 26/06 - - - - 6.25 25/06 06 11.40 06 11.40 6.25 24/06 06 22.85 06 22.85 6.25 21/06 02 2.70 02 2.70 6.25 20/06 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 19/06 02 3.05 02 3.05 6.25 18/06 02 1.05 02 1.05 6.25 17/06 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25 13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25 12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25 11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25 10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 59.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)