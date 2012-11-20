FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 300 mln rupees
November 20, 2012

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 300 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday, it received a
sole bid for 300 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 41 bids received for
1.05 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which
it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 20/11        41       1,047.10    41    1,047.10       8.00 
 19/11        43       1,110.90    43    1,110.90       8.00  
 16/11@       27         423.70    38      423.70       8.00    
 16/11        38         679.50    38      679.50       8.00    
 15/11        46       1,128.50    46    1,128.50       8.00    
 12/11        39       1,064.85    39    1,064.85       8.00
 09/11        36         874.60    36      874.60       8.00
 08/11        36         796.20    36      796.20       8.00
 07/11        34         665.20    34      665.20       8.00
 06/11        25         423.15    25      423.15       8.00 
 05/11        29         582.05    29      582.05       8.00
 02/11@       21         277.20    21      277.20       8.00
 02/11        24         263.80    24      263.80       8.00
 01/11        29         741.25    29      741.25       8.00
 31/10        40         961.60    40      961.60       8.00
 30/10        29         774.75    29      774.75       8.00
 29/10        34         993.10    34      993.10       8.00
 25/10        43       1,014.80    43    1,014.80       8.00
 23/10        34         771.10    34      771.10       8.00   
 22/10        28         674.00    28      674.00       8.00   
 19/10@       32         371.90    32      371.90       8.00 
 19/10        29         624.65    29      624.65       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 20/11          1        0.30         1      0.30     7.00
 19/11          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 16/11          2        1.4          2      1.4      7.00
 15/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 12/11          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 09/11          -         -           -        -      7.00      
              
 08/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 07/11          1        2.00         1      2.00     7.00
 06/11          -         -           -        -      7.00 
 05/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 02/11          2        0.45         2      0.45     7.00
 01/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 31/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 30/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 29/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 25/10          1        0.6          1       0.6     7.00
 23/10          1        0.1          1       0.1     7.00
 22/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 19/10          4        3.1          4       3.1     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 54.9 rupees)

