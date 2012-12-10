FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 10, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 10 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday, it accepted the
sole bid for 10 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction, through which the central bank absorbs excess cash from
the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, the central bank accepted all 29 bids
for 907.90 billion rupees ($16.72 billion) at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.    
   
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 10/12        29         907.90    29      907.90       8.00
 07/12        35       1,028.20    35    1,028.20       8.00  
 06/12        27         732.05    27      732.05       8.00
 05/12        32         796.25    32      796.25       8.00
 04/12        37         944.15    37      944.15       8.00
 03/12        41       1,133.90    41    1,133.90       8.00
 30/11@       25         321.25    25      321.25       8.00
 30/11        34         548.00    34      548.00       8.00
 29/11        39       1,018.80    39    1,018.80       8.00
 27/11        37       1,064.55    37    1,064.55       8.00
 26/11        41       1,107.10    41    1,107.10       8.00
 23/11        42       1,188.90    42    1,188.90       8.00
 22/11        42       1,240.40    42    1,240.40       8.00
 21/11        39       1,069.70    39    1,069.70       8.00
 20/11        41       1,047.10    41    1,047.10       8.00 
 19/11        43       1,110.90    43    1,110.90       8.00  
 16/11@       27         423.70    38      423.70       8.00    
 16/11        38         679.50    38      679.50       8.00    
 15/11        46       1,128.50    46    1,128.50       8.00    
 12/11        39       1,064.85    39    1,064.85       8.00
 09/11        36         874.60    36      874.60       8.00
 08/11        36         796.20    36      796.20       8.00
 07/11        34         665.20    34      665.20       8.00
 06/11        25         423.15    25      423.15       8.00 
 05/11        29         582.05    29      582.05       8.00
 02/11@       21         277.20    21      277.20       8.00
 02/11        24         263.80    24      263.80       8.00
 01/11        29         741.25    29      741.25       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 10/12          1       10.00         1     10.00     7.00
 07/12          2       18.20         2     18.20     7.00
 06/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 05/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 04/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 03/12          -         -           -        -      7.00      
   
 30/11          4        2.50         4      2.50     7.00
 29/11          2        7.05         2      7.05     7.00
 27/11          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 26/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 23/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 22/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 21/11          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 20/11          1        0.30         1      0.30     7.00
 19/11          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 16/11          2        1.4          2      1.4      7.00
 15/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 12/11          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 09/11          -         -           -        -      7.00      
              
 08/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 07/11          1        2.00         1      2.00     7.00
 06/11          -         -           -        -      7.00 
 05/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 02/11          2        0.45         2      0.45     7.00
 01/11          -         -           -        -      7.00
 31/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 30/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 29/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 25/10          1        0.6          1       0.6     7.00
 23/10          1        0.1          1       0.1     7.00
 22/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 19/10          4        3.1          4       3.1     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 54.3 rupees)

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
