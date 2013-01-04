FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 9.05 bln rupees
January 4, 2013

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 9.05 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted both the
bids for 9.05 billion rupees ($164.25 million) at its three-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from
the banking system.    
    Earlier in the day, the central bank accepted all 22 bids
for 608.60 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through
which it injects cash into the banking system.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 04/01        22         608.60    22      608.60       8.00
 03/01        31         972.65    31      972.65       8.00
 02/01        38         986.30    38      986.30       8.00
 01/01        48       1,502.30    48    1,502.30       8.00
 31/12        49       1,565.45    49    1,565.45       8.00
 28/12@       30         614.30    30      614.30       8.00
 28/12        42         798.50    42      798.50       8.00
 27/12        45       1,309.80    45    1,309.80       8.00
 26/12        42       1,355.35    42    1,355.35       8.00
 24/12        45       1,503.90    45    1,503.90       8.00
 21/12        49       1,632.25    49    1,632.25       8.00 
 20/12        47       1,701.40    47    1,701.40       8.00 
 19/12        48       1,646.15    48    1,646.15       8.00 
 18/12        43       1,517.70    43    1,517.70       8.00  
 17/12        41       1,463.00    41    1,463.00       8.00  
 14/12@       33         654.40    33      654.40       8.00
 14/12        34         644.45    34      644.45       8.00  
 13/12        27         811.55    27      811.55       8.00
 12/12        22         733.35    22      733.35       8.00
 11/12        25         828.05    25      828.05       8.00
 10/12        29         907.90    29      907.90       8.00
 07/12        35       1,028.20    35    1,028.20       8.00  
 06/12        27         732.05    27      732.05       8.00
 05/12        32         796.25    32      796.25       8.00
 04/12        37         944.15    37      944.15       8.00
 03/12        41       1,133.90    41    1,133.90       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 04/01          2        9.05         2      9.05     7.00
 03/01          3       24.05         3     24.05     7.00
 02/01          2       12.70         2     12.70     7.00
 01/01          3       24.30         3     24.30     7.00
 31/12          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 28/12          7       22.45         7     22.45     7.00
 27/12          3        2.45         3      2.45     7.00
 26/12          2        1.55         2      1.55     7.00
 24/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 21/12          1        0.50         1      0.50     7.00
 20/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 19/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 18/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 17/12          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 14/12          4        5.00         4      5.00     7.00
 13/12          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 12/12          1        1.00         1      1.00     7.00
 11/12          1       20.00         1     20.00     7.00
 10/12          1       10.00         1     10.00     7.00
 07/12          2       18.20         2     18.20     7.00
 06/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 05/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 04/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 03/12          -         -           -        -      7.00      
   
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 55.1 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

